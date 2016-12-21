Sri Lanka's Hayleys group to build 'W...

Sri Lanka's Hayleys group to build 'World Export Center' twin towers in Colombo

Dec 27, Colombo: The Hayleys group, Sri Lanka's most diversified conglomerate and pioneer in value added exports, announced its latest venture, the 'World Export Centre', a state of the art 'A' Grade office Twin Towers, with 55 floors each, having 3.8 million square feet of commercial office space. The Twin Towers will provide working space for 20,000 employees, with ample parking for over 2,000 vehicles, 3 floors of retail and office amenities.

