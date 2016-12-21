Sri Lankan rupee falls ahead of c.bank decision on policy rates
Dec 30 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Friday due to unusual year-end dollar demand from importers and ahead of an announcement on monetary policy by the central bank later in the day, dealers said. Sri Lanka's central bank is most likely to keep its key interest rates steady on Friday, even as some economists expect further tightening to ease pressure on the rupee following a rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve earlier this month, a Reuters poll showed.
