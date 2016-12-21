Sri Lankan rupee edges down on unusua...

Sri Lankan rupee edges down on unusual year-end dollar demand

Dec 29

Dec 29 The Sri Lankan rupee traded slightly weaker on Thursday due to unusual year-end importer dollar demand, while moral suasion by the central bank capped further losses in one-week rupee forwards, dealers said. Dealers said the market was bracing for some depreciation in the rupee in January after the central bank said on Friday that depreciation of the currency was not necessarily negative for the economy.

Chicago, IL

