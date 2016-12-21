Sri Lankan President calls for doing the right thing at the right time for greater good

Dec 31, Colombo: Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena today called for people to 'do the right thing at the right time' with unwavering commitment to serve the greater good. "Our goals could be achieved if we manage our work efficiently and productively, and do the right thing at the right time with unwavering commitment to serve the greater good," the President said in his New Year message.

