Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe of...

Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe offers worship at Tirumala temple6 hours ago

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 21 Read more: India.com

Tirupati, Dec 22, : Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala here. On arrival at the ancient shrine, Wickremesinghe and his wife Maitree were accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests and functionaries, who later conducted them to the sanctum sanctorum of the 2000-year-old shrine, Chadalawada Krishnamurthy, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams told PTI.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,634

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC