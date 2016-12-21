Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe offers worship at Tirumala temple6 hours ago
Tirupati, Dec 22, : Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe today offered prayers at the famous hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara at nearby Tirumala here. On arrival at the ancient shrine, Wickremesinghe and his wife Maitree were accorded a traditional welcome by the temple priests and functionaries, who later conducted them to the sanctum sanctorum of the 2000-year-old shrine, Chadalawada Krishnamurthy, Chairman of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams told PTI.
