Sri Lankan, Indian fisheries officials hold high level discussions ahead of ministerial talks

Dec 31, Colombo: Secretaries to the Ministries of Fisheries of Sri Lanka and India met in New Delhi on Saturday to discuss the nagging fishing issue ahead of the ministerial level talks scheduled for next week. A Joint Working Group of India and Sri Lanka will hold a ministerial-level meeting on Monday, January 2 in Colombo, in order to find a permanent solution to the issue of fishermen.

