Sri Lankan government to ink agreement with China on Hambantota Port early next year - Minister

Dec 22, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government will proceed with inking the agreement with China Merchant Holdings on Hambantota Port as President Maithripala Sirisena and the Cabinet of Ministers have approved the agreement to develop the port as a public - private partnership, Minister of Development Strategies and International Trade Malik Samarawickrema said. Addressing the media at the ministry, Minister Samarawickrema said the framework agreement in this regard had already been signed and the Concessionary agreement is expected to be signed early January next year.

