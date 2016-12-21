Sri Lankan court acquits 5 men accuse...

Sri Lankan court acquits 5 men accused in lawmaker's death

A Sri Lankan court on Saturday acquitted five suspects including three navy personnel who were accused in the shooting death of an outspoken ethnic Tamil lawmaker. Nadaraja Raviraj was shot dead in his car in 2006 during the country's long civil war with Tamil Tiger rebels, which ended in 2009.

