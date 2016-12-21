Sri Lankan Church Service Accidentall...

Sri Lankan Church Service Accidentally Prints Tupac's "Hail...

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Spin

A Sri Lankan priest has apologized after an event organized by his church inadvertently distributed song booklets featuring the lyrics to Tupac's "Hail Mary," which includes the very Christmas-y lines, "I ain't a killer but don't push me/Revenge is like the sweetest revenge next to getting pussy." The screwup took place December 11 during a fundraiser called "Joy to the World 2016: A Festival of Music for Peace & Harmony" organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Spin.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Mon Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Gabrielle Giffords
  4. Earthquake
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,622 • Total comments across all topics: 277,379,770

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC