Sri Lankan Church Service Accidentally Prints Tupac's "Hail...

A Sri Lankan priest has apologized after an event organized by his church inadvertently distributed song booklets featuring the lyrics to Tupac's "Hail Mary," which includes the very Christmas-y lines, "I ain't a killer but don't push me/Revenge is like the sweetest revenge next to getting pussy." The screwup took place December 11 during a fundraiser called "Joy to the World 2016: A Festival of Music for Peace & Harmony" organized by the Archdiocese of Colombo.

