Sri Lankan apparel exporters seek to broaden markets
A Sri Lankan garment exporter's trade body wants its government to sign more free trade agreements with various countries, particularly Brazil, Japan, Russia, South Korea and South Africa. The Sri Lanka Apparel Exporters Association is of the opinion that these FTA's will help the industry expand its base as well as earn more foreign exchange.
