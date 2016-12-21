Sri Lanka: Unabated construction of Kokku’laay vihara in 2016 is ...

The scheme, conceived as a project of Sinhalicisation to permanently wedge the territorial integrity of the homeland of Eezham Tamils, has been continued with the backing of occupying SL military and the blessings of various ministries under the so-called good governance of genocidal Sri Lanka. This act alone is enough to explain how the structural and demographic genocide against Eezham Tamils would be continued through the sophisticated constitutional process that seeks to permanently trap Eezham Tamils into the 'territorial integrity' of genocidal unitary 'Sri Lanka' in 2017, Tamil political observers in Vanni commented.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.