Sri Lanka to introduce coding curriculum into schools in 2017

Dec 20, Colombo: The Information and Communication Technology Agency of Sri Lanka announced a range of programs that have been introduced to enhance Sri Lanka appeal as a sourcing destination for small to medium Australian businesses, start-ups and incubator hubs, ICTA said in a press release. These programs include investment and taxation incentives, strategies to close the gender gap in the local ICT workforce, and the introduction of the 'All Children Coding Initiative', with coding to be part of the school curriculum in 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.