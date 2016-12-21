Sri Lanka to improve public transportation in 2017 to ease traffic congestion
Dec 23, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government plans to take several measures to improve the public transportation system next year in order to ease traffic congestion in Colombo, Finance Minister Ravi Karunanayake said on Friday. The Minister said priority has been given to ease traffic congestion in the city and public transportation will be made more efficient with building new roads, upgrading railway, deploying priority bus lanes and building a light rail system.
