Sri Lanka to establish 'Happy Villages' throughout the island to eliminate poverty

Dec 27, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government prepares to launch a project to establish 'Happy Villages' throughout the island aiming to empower communities in eliminating poverty. The Ministry of Health, Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine office will implement the 'Happy Village' project in parallel to the President Maithripala Sirisena's second anniversary celebration next month.

Chicago, IL

