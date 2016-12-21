Sri Lanka: SL Navy transforms disputed Kachchatheevu islet into military zone

Using the hostile atmosphere prevailing between Tamil Nadu fishermen and Eezham Tamil fishermen due to much disputed illegal and destructive means of fishing by the trawler operators from Tamil Nadu and appeasing the Catholic Establishment in Jaffna by volunteering to reconstruct the church of Saint Antony at Kachchatheevu, the occupying navy has transformed the islet into a military 'security zone'. The late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu Ms Jayalalithaa was at odds with New Delhi opposing Colombo's territorial rights to the island.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.