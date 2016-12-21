Sri Lanka: Resettled Sinhala farmers ...

Sri Lanka: Resettled Sinhala farmers oppose genocidal colonisation of Tamil village in Mannaar

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: TamilNet Newswire

The fertile lands, owned by Eezham Tamils and Tamil-speaking Muslims with land deeds going back to almost 100-years-old from the times of British rule, are now being taken over silently by the occupying SL Navy, which has put up a naval base right in front of Paasith-then'ral tank after seizing the area from the de-facto administration of the LTTE in 2007. Sinhala workers who have resettled inside the Ko'ndaichchi farmland are poverty-stricken people, dependent on Cashew plantation work.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TamilNet Newswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,066

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC