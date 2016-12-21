Sri Lanka: Resettled Sinhala farmers oppose genocidal colonisation of Tamil village in Mannaar

The fertile lands, owned by Eezham Tamils and Tamil-speaking Muslims with land deeds going back to almost 100-years-old from the times of British rule, are now being taken over silently by the occupying SL Navy, which has put up a naval base right in front of Paasith-then'ral tank after seizing the area from the de-facto administration of the LTTE in 2007. Sinhala workers who have resettled inside the Ko'ndaichchi farmland are poverty-stricken people, dependent on Cashew plantation work.

