Sri Lanka: Public servants in East under increased pressure to alienate lands from Eezham Tamils
While the Divisional Secretaries are under pressure to alienate lands to intruders from other areas in the island, the Governor to Eastern Province is busily engaged in identifying lands elsewhere along the strategic coast of Trincomalee to lease those lands out to US and other external actors, the sources further said. The details of lands being identified to lease out to global forces will be leaked to media soon, the sources said.
