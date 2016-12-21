Sri Lanka probes plot by Rajiv Gandhi's attacker to kill President - report

Dec 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka said Tuesday it was investigating a former navy sailor convicted of attempting to assassinate late Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi 25 years ago on suspicion of involvement in an alleged plot to kill Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, according to an AFP report. The former navy sailor Vijithamuni Rohana de Silva served two and a half years in prison for attacking the former Indian leader as he inspected a naval guard of honor in Colombo in 1987.

