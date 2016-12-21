Sri Lanka President's contribution to...

Sri Lanka President's contribution to prevent kidney disease recognized internationally

Dec 20, Colombo: The International Society of Nephrology has recognized Sri Lanka President Maithripala Sirisena's commitment and dedication to prevent the kidney disease in Sri Lanka with a special award. Prof.

Chicago, IL

