Sri Lanka needs to maintain a competitive exchange rate to promote...
Dec 23, Colombo: Maintaining a competitive exchange rate that would promote Sri Lankan exports in the international market and attract foreign direct investment is vital for Sri Lanka economy to grow, the Central Bank said. "Maintaining a competitive exchange rate aimed at promoting Sri Lankan exports in the international market and attracting foreign direct investment to Sri Lanka, will remain vital in promoting the country as a globally competitive export-led economy," the Central Bank said in a statement.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
|Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14)
|Sep '15
|CrimeaRiver
|14
