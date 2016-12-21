Sri Lanka needs to maintain a competitive exchange rate to promote...

Dec 23, Colombo: Maintaining a competitive exchange rate that would promote Sri Lankan exports in the international market and attract foreign direct investment is vital for Sri Lanka economy to grow, the Central Bank said. "Maintaining a competitive exchange rate aimed at promoting Sri Lankan exports in the international market and attracting foreign direct investment to Sri Lanka, will remain vital in promoting the country as a globally competitive export-led economy," the Central Bank said in a statement.

