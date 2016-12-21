Sri Lanka Navy arrests another 17 Indian fishermen
Dec 21, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Wednesday to arrest another 17 Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel arrested the 17 fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters North West and South West of Delft Island Wednesday evening.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
