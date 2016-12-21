Sri Lanka Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters
Dec 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Tuesday to arrest seven Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel arrested the seven fishermen along with two Indian fishing trawlers while fishing in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island this morning.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
|Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14)
|Sep '15
|CrimeaRiver
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC