Sri Lanka Navy arrests 7 Indian fishermen poaching in Sri Lankan waters

Dec 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka Navy said it has assisted the Sri Lanka Coast Guard on Tuesday to arrest seven Indian fishermen for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing in Sri Lankan waters. The Navy personnel arrested the seven fishermen along with two Indian fishing trawlers while fishing in Sri Lankan waters northwest of Delft Island this morning.

