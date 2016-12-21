Sri Lanka government launches tailor-made project management system...
Dec 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has launched an IT system developed and tailor-made to Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank to monitor progress of projects implemented. Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Rauf Hakeem launched the Project Management and Contract Management IT System today in Colombo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|4 hr
|Jaysus Sharia
|3
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC