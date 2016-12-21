Sri Lanka government launches tailor-made project management system...

Sri Lanka government launches tailor-...

Dec 26, Colombo: The Sri Lankan government has launched an IT system developed and tailor-made to Sri Lanka with the assistance of the Asian Development Bank to monitor progress of projects implemented. Minister of City Planning and Water Supply Rauf Hakeem launched the Project Management and Contract Management IT System today in Colombo.

