Sri Lanka Foreign Ministry pays attention to safety of its diplomats
Dec 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has paid attention on the safety of its diplomats in overseas missions considering events in other countries. Foreign Affairs Ministry said the attention has been focused on Sri Lankan diplomats in foreign countries following the assassination of Russian ambassador in Turkey.
