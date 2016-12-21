Sri Lanka Fisheries Minister says 50 ...

Sri Lanka Fisheries Minister says 50 percent drop in poaching by Indian fishermen

Dec 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Mahinda Amaraweera says there has been a 50 percent drop in poaching by Indian trawlers in Sri Lankan waters due to enhanced patrolling by the Navy and coast guard. Addressing a fishing event in Warakapola on Sunday, the Minister said he was told by Sri Lankan coastal guards that the main reason for the decrease is the arrests of Indian fishermen made by Sri Lanka Navy and Coast Guard.

