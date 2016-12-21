Sri Lanka customs seize 'offensive' Buddha aprons

Sri Lanka's customs authorities on Thursday impounded a consignment of aprons from India featuring images of the Buddha, saying the novelty garments were "offensive to Buddhists". A Sri Lankan customs officer displays an apron from impounded stock from India featuring images of the Buddha, in Colombo on December 22, 2016 Spokesman Dharmasena Kahandawa said it was an offence under international customs law to trade in merchandise that could cause offence -- even though the aprons were only transiting Sri Lanka en route to Slovenia.

