Sri Lanka customs seize 'offensive' B...

Sri Lanka customs seize 'offensive' Buddha aprons

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Bangkok Post

Sri Lanka's customs authorities on Thursday impounded a consignment of aprons from India featuring images of the Buddha, saying the novelty garments were "offensive to Buddhists". A Sri Lankan customs officer displays an apron from impounded stock from India featuring images of the Buddha, in Colombo on December 22, 2016 Spokesman Dharmasena Kahandawa said it was an offence under international customs law to trade in merchandise that could cause offence -- even though the aprons were only transiting Sri Lanka en route to Slovenia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Syria
  4. Wall Street
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Ebola
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,798 • Total comments across all topics: 277,316,847

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC