Sri Lanka claims world's tallest arti...

Sri Lanka claims world's tallest artificial Christmas tree

Yesterday

Sri Lanka has unveiled a towering Christmas tree, claimi... . Sri Lankans gather around an enormous artificial Christmas tree in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016.

Chicago, IL

