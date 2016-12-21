Sri Lanka Army renders assistance to North Central Province ambulance service crippled by strike

Dec 23, Colombo: Sri Lanka Army troops under Security Force Headquarters - Wanni have extended their services to health authorities at Anuradhapura Teaching Hospital and other peripheral hospitals to ease the difficulties caused by trade union actions taken by ambulance drivers and other general drivers, the Ministry of Defense said. The North Central Province Health Service Ambulance and Transport Drivers Association have launched an indefinite strike since Wednesday to protest the decision to recruit Health Service drivers to the Provincial Ministry.

