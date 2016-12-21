Sri Lanka and China to Develop Southe...

Sri Lanka and China to Develop Southern Port

Sri Lanka will take part in a joint venture with China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited to develop a port in its south, where China has also been offered an investment zone. The cabinet approved a plan under which Sri Lanka will lease 80 percent of the Hambantota port to Hong Kong-based China Merchants Port Holdings Company for 99 years for $1.12bn, a government document showed.

