South Africa vs Sri Lanka, 1st Test, Port Elizabeth

Suranga Lakmal took four wickets and gave Sri Lanka a slight edge on the first day of the first Test against South Africa at St George's Park on Monday. Lakmal took four for 62 in 23 overs as South Africa reached 267 for six at the end of a day on which they failed to capitalise on a century opening partnership between Stephen Cook and Dean Elgar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CricketCountry.com.