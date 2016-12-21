SL beat Ban by 26 runs (D/L); will take on Ind in final of Acc U-19 Asia Cup 2016

Bangladesh were bowled out for just 194, after winning the toss and electing to bat first A© Getty Images Sri Lanka have beaten Bangladesh by 26 runs in the second semi-final of the ACC Under-19 Asia Cup 2016 and have qualified to the final, where they will take on India on Friday. Sri Lanka were set a target of 195 to win after Bangladesh were bundled out for just 194 inside 49 overs.

