Second round of Indo-Lanka ministerial level meeting on fishermen issue in Colombo on 2nd January

Dec 29, Colombo: The Governments of Sri Lanka and India have initiated diplomatic discussions on the issue of Indian fishermen using bottom trawling method in Sri Lankan waters. First round of discussions was held in November in New Delhi with a view to arriving at a permanent solution to this issue.

