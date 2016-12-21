Respect the democratic rights of people, hold LG elections, election...

Dec 28, Colombo: An election monitoring body in Sri Lanka, People's Action for Free and Fair Elections has urged the Sri Lankan government to conduct the Local Government elections promptly. Issuing a media statement Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi pointed out that based on issues in demarcation of wards the Local Government elections have been postponed for nearly two years by now.

