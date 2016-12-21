Respect the democratic rights of peop...

Respect the democratic rights of people, hold LG elections, election...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

Dec 28, Colombo: An election monitoring body in Sri Lanka, People's Action for Free and Fair Elections has urged the Sri Lankan government to conduct the Local Government elections promptly. Issuing a media statement Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi pointed out that based on issues in demarcation of wards the Local Government elections have been postponed for nearly two years by now.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident Mon Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Wall Street
  2. Iran
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,942 • Total comments across all topics: 277,402,022

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC