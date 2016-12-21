Respect the democratic rights of people, hold LG elections, election...
Dec 28, Colombo: An election monitoring body in Sri Lanka, People's Action for Free and Fair Elections has urged the Sri Lankan government to conduct the Local Government elections promptly. Issuing a media statement Executive Director of PAFFREL Rohana Hettiarachchi pointed out that based on issues in demarcation of wards the Local Government elections have been postponed for nearly two years by now.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Mon
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC