Reconciliation mechanism task force to present report to Sri Lankan...

Colombo, Dec. 26: The Sri Lankan Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms has announced that the consultations task force on reconciliation mechanisms will submit its report to President Maithripala Sirisena on January 3. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had appointed the task force on January 26 this year. The Colombo Page quoted Secretary of the Task Force, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, as saying to a website that the report will be published on its website on the same day.

