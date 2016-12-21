Reconciliation mechanism task force t...

Reconciliation mechanism task force to present report to Sri Lankan...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: India.com

Colombo, Dec. 26: The Sri Lankan Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms has announced that the consultations task force on reconciliation mechanisms will submit its report to President Maithripala Sirisena on January 3. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had appointed the task force on January 26 this year. The Colombo Page quoted Secretary of the Task Force, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, as saying to a website that the report will be published on its website on the same day.

Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident 3 hr Spotted Girl 4
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. Wall Street
  1. Earthquake
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,524 • Total comments across all topics: 277,358,216

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC