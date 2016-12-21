Reconciliation mechanism task force to present report to Sri Lankan...
Colombo, Dec. 26: The Sri Lankan Secretariat for Coordinating Reconciliation Mechanisms has announced that the consultations task force on reconciliation mechanisms will submit its report to President Maithripala Sirisena on January 3. Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe had appointed the task force on January 26 this year. The Colombo Page quoted Secretary of the Task Force, Dr. Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu, as saying to a website that the report will be published on its website on the same day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|3 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC