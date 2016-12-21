Prominent member of refugee community...

Prominent member of refugee community named as survivor of deadly house fire

Wednesday Dec 21

A survivor of a house fire that killed three people in Auckland overnight was a prominent member of the Auckland Sri Lankan community. Kailesh Thanabalasingham is the secretary of the Refugee Council of New Zealand and arrived in New Zealand many years ago as a refugee from Sri Lanka.

Chicago, IL

