Prominent member of refugee community named as survivor of deadly house fire
A survivor of a house fire that killed three people in Auckland overnight was a prominent member of the Auckland Sri Lankan community. Kailesh Thanabalasingham is the secretary of the Refugee Council of New Zealand and arrived in New Zealand many years ago as a refugee from Sri Lanka.
