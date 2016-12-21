New St. Anthony's Church in Kachchati...

New St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu built by Sri Lanka Navy vested in Jaffna Diocese

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Colombo Page

Dec 23, Colombo: The new St. Anthony's Church in Kachchativu Island built by the Sri Lanka Navy has been vested with the Catholic Diocese of Jaffna. The Commander of the Navy, Vice Admiral Ravindra Wijegunaratne vested the newly constructed St. Anthony's Church in the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jaffna Friday in the presence of the Bishop of Jaffna Rt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Death Penalty
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,330 • Total comments across all topics: 277,323,628

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC