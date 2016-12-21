Memo to Sri Lanka: Forward 'offensive' Buddha aprons
Sri Lankan customs officials are said to be in "a bit of a quandary" as to what to do with a Slovenia-bound shipment of aprons featuring a Buddha image that is transiting their country. The aprons are offensive to Sri Lankan Buddhists, but to destroy them would also be offensive.
