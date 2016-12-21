Meet the mum who's created her own br...

Meet the mum who's created her own brand of Sri Lankan spice mixes

Illana Smith from Poole, has created Hari Hari, an award-winning range of pre-blended authentic Sri Lankan spice mixes. "Being half English and half Sri Lankan, and having spent a considerable part of my life in Sri Lanka, I developed a true love for the local cuisine," she explains.

Chicago, IL

