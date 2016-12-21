Leus du Plooy resist Sri Lankan bowling attack
After Duanne Olivier and George Linde shared seven wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka to 373 in their first innings, Leus du Plooy waged a lone battle with the bat scoring a magnificent 142 runs as South Africa Invitational XI ended the day with score of 285 for eight in the tour game in Potchefstroom. Sri Lanka resumed the day at 328 for six.
