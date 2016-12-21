Leus du Plooy resist Sri Lankan bowli...

Leus du Plooy resist Sri Lankan bowling attack

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Cricket World

After Duanne Olivier and George Linde shared seven wickets between them to restrict Sri Lanka to 373 in their first innings, Leus du Plooy waged a lone battle with the bat scoring a magnificent 142 runs as South Africa Invitational XI ended the day with score of 285 for eight in the tour game in Potchefstroom. Sri Lanka resumed the day at 328 for six.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cricket World.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Wickramasinghe 224
News Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th... Oct '16 Marie-Luise_J 5
News Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10) Oct '16 Hajara 4
News Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08) Jan '16 BLACKSHAMROCK 41
News Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09) Jan '16 luke 966
News Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10) Dec '15 sinnathamby kunar... 18
News Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14) Sep '15 CrimeaRiver 14
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,575 • Total comments across all topics: 277,257,063

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC