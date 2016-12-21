'Let Christmas inspire us to reflect on message of peace and love' - PM

Dec 24, Colombo: Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Christmas message urged all Sri Lankans to embrace the spirit of fellowship, renewed through the birth of Jesus Christ, as a theme that will truly inspire them to reflect on the message of peace and love He brought into the world. Every Christmas, Christians rejoice in celebrating the birth of the Prince of Peace, in a spirit of fellowship and love.

