Kagiso Rabada's strikes take South Africa closer to win vs Sri Lanka

Thursday Dec 29

South Africa's Rabada celebrates a Sri Lankan wicket with his teammates at Port Elizabeth yesterday. Pic/AFP Port Elizabeth: Kagiso Rabada made two crucial breakthroughs as South Africa chipped away at a stubborn Sri Lankan batting order on the fourth day of the first Test at St George's Park yesterday.

