Joint Working Group of India, Sri Lanka to meet on Saturday on vexed fishermen issue1 min ago

New Delhi, Dec 26: A Joint Working Group of India and Sri Lanka will meet here on Saturday to find a solution to the vexed fishermen issue which will be followed by a ministerial- level meeting in Colombo on January 2. Both India and Sri Lanka are keen to put in place a mechanism soon to resolve the fishermen issue and both sides have been deliberating on it for past several months. "As per the schedule agreed at the November 5 meeting between India and Sri Lanka on the fishermen issue, the ministerial meeting is to be preceded by a Joint Working Group meeting at Secretary level," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Vikas Swarup said.

