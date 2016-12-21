Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custod...

Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody will be released soon

Dec 25, Colombo : Ministry of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development has recommended to the Attorney General department to release 20 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody at present. Indian fishermen will be released, but their fishing vessels will not be returned, Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Development Minister, Mahinda Amaraweera said.

