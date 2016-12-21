Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ra...

Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passes away

Dec 27, Colombo:

Dec 27, Colombo: Former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka veteran politician Ratnasiri Wickremanayake passed away today after a brief illness. The 83-year-old politician was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of a leading private hospital on December 21, his family said.

Chicago, IL

