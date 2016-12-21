Former president vows to topple the S...

Former president vows to topple the Sri Lankan government in 2017

Dec 29, Colombo: Former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has vowed to topple the unity government of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next year. Participating in a discussion with the Foreign Correspondents Association in Colombo, Kurunegala District Parliamentarian said his goal is to topple the current government in 2017, BBC Sandeshaya reported.

Chicago, IL

