Former president vows to topple the Sri Lankan government in 2017
Dec 29, Colombo: Former president of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa has vowed to topple the unity government of President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the next year. Participating in a discussion with the Foreign Correspondents Association in Colombo, Kurunegala District Parliamentarian said his goal is to topple the current government in 2017, BBC Sandeshaya reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lankan church prints Tupac lyrics by accident
|Dec 26
|Spotted Girl
|4
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC