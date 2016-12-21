Families of deceased Sri Lankan migrant workers receive Rs. 72...

Dec 20, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Foreign Affairs Ministry today handed over compensation and salary dues to another group of families of deceased or disabled Sri Lankan migrant workers. At a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Ministry, Minister of Foreign Affairs Mangala Samaraweera together with Minister of Foreign Employment Thalatha Athukorala, and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Harsha De Silva, handed over compensation and salary dues of Rs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.