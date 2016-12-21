British High Commissioner encourages all communities in Sri Lanka to ...
Dec 23, Colombo: British High Commissioner to Sri Lanka James Dauris reflecting on the relations between Sri Lanka and the UK this year has encouraged all communities in the island nation to work together towards reconciliation. In his Christmas and New Year Message to Sri Lanka, the High Commissioner said as UK exits the European Union relationships with long-established friends like Sri Lanka will become more important to UK.
