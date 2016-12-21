Avant Garde ship sails to India to be sold for scrap metal
Dec 19, Colombo: The vessel used by the controversial Avant Garde Maritime Security Services as a floating armory has left for India on Saturday after a Sri Lankan court released the vessel last month. MV Avant Garde, which is in a dilapidating condition since it had been held at the Port of Galle for over a year under a court order, is to be sold for scrap metal.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sri Lanka: Boycott Colombo International Tamil ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Wickramasinghe
|224
|Divine Intersection: The Surprising Story of th...
|Oct '16
|Marie-Luise_J
|5
|Qazi courts to be established in Sri Lanka (Sep '10)
|Oct '16
|Hajara
|4
|Ex-IRA man warns Sri Lanka's rivals (Jul '08)
|Jan '16
|BLACKSHAMROCK
|41
|Sri Lankan Tamils angry with China, India (Aug '09)
|Jan '16
|luke
|966
|Tamil relatives still waiting for news from mig... (Aug '10)
|Dec '15
|sinnathamby kunar...
|18
|Sri Lanka: Recent books on regions of Tamil Eelam (Nov '14)
|Sep '15
|CrimeaRiver
|14
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC