Avant Garde ship sails to India to be sold for scrap metal

Monday Dec 19

Dec 19, Colombo: The vessel used by the controversial Avant Garde Maritime Security Services as a floating armory has left for India on Saturday after a Sri Lankan court released the vessel last month. MV Avant Garde, which is in a dilapidating condition since it had been held at the Port of Galle for over a year under a court order, is to be sold for scrap metal.

Chicago, IL

