2Pac's 'Hail Mary' used in carol service

14 hrs ago Read more: NEWS.com.au

Christmas faux pas: Tupac's 'Hail Mary' was printed in more than 1000 Christmas carol booklets. Picture: News Corp Australia ONE of the largest Christmas Carol services in Sri Lanka has accidentally printed the lyrics to late rapper Tupac Shakur's vitriolic banger, Hail Mary, instead of the traditional Catholic prayer.

