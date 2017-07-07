Vodafone Spain cranks up LTE coverage; 4.5G available in Madrid, Salamanca
Ahead of the summer season, the telco has doubled the number of beaches with access, to 1,256, while the number of tourist resorts now served by 4G has jumped from 1,200 to 1,600. In terms of Vodafone's -A) '4G+' service - which delivers download speeds of 350Mbps - coverage is now available in a total of 1,019 municipalities.
