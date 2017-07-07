Vodafone Spain cranks up LTE coverage...

Vodafone Spain cranks up LTE coverage; 4.5G available in Madrid, Salamanca

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Ahead of the summer season, the telco has doubled the number of beaches with access, to 1,256, while the number of tourist resorts now served by 4G has jumped from 1,200 to 1,600. In terms of Vodafone's -A) '4G+' service - which delivers download speeds of 350Mbps - coverage is now available in a total of 1,019 municipalities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Anti-transgender bus sparks protests as it visi... Wed TerriB1 41
News Madrid hosts- and debates- global gay pride Jun 23 Latter Day Taints 1
News Madrid Installs - Gay-Friendly' Crosswalk Signs... Jun 16 Tre H 1
News Is there a Palestinian people? Can it be defeat... Jan '17 Listen 3
News Spain Papers Review - Monday May 24 2010 (May '10) Jan '17 pupurri 3
News Buy a vowel? Couple flown to Grenada, not Granada (Jun '14) Jan '17 Huntington WV 3
News Miami-Dade visitor centers open the door to tou... (Jul '16) Dec '16 Horatio the HornB... 4
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. Pakistan
  2. Sudan
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,544 • Total comments across all topics: 282,308,206

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC